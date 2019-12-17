France, Sahel G5 leaders to meet in Pau on Jan. 13 -Elysee

France and Sahel G5 leaders have agreed to meet on Jan. 13 in Pau, southwestern France, a meeting of Sahelian country leaders that was initially due to take place in France this month, the French presidency said.

The decision to postpone the event, which was to address French military presence in the region as well as the fight against so-called jihadist organizations, follows an attack on a remote military camp in Niger.

