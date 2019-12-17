Left Menu
Portuguese PM to pay two-day visit to India

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa will be visiting India for two days from December 19-20, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Portuguese PM to pay two-day visit to India
Portuguese PM Antonio Costa will be on a 2-day visit to India from December 19.. Image Credit: ANI

Costa will hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19. The MEA statement said this will be the third official meeting between the Prime Ministers in a span of three years. Costa's present visit to India is his first bilateral visit outside Europe after being re-elected as the Prime Minister on October 6, 2019.

Costa will hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19. The MEA statement said this will be the third official meeting between the Prime Ministers in a span of three years. Costa's present visit to India is his first bilateral visit outside Europe after being re-elected as the Prime Minister on October 6, 2019.

"The high-level political exchanges between India and Portugal have imparted a robust momentum to bilateral relations, including in several new areas such as science and technology, defence, startups, shipping, youth exchanges and culture. This visit would provide another opportunity to the leaders to review the whole gamut of bilateral relations and forge closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the MEA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

