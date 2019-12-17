Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liberal bishop becomes Archbishop of York, No. 2 in Church of England

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:48 IST
Liberal bishop becomes Archbishop of York, No. 2 in Church of England
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Anglican Bishop Stephen Cottrell, a supporter of women clergy and a strong opponent of nuclear weapons, is to be the new Archbishop of York. The 61-year-old Bishop of Chelmsford in eastern England will replace John Sentamu, who is retiring, and become the Church of England's second most senior clergyman behind the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Cottrell has been outspoken in his support for women clergy and has said everyone is welcome in the Church regardless of their sexuality. He said he looked forward to being "a voice for the North" and helping to address the discrepancies of wealth and opportunity that often favor the South of Britain.

Ordained in 1985 after a brief stint in the film industry, Cottrell began his ministry in southeast London before moving to the dioceses of Chichester in southern England and Wakefield in the North. He replaced the openly gay priest Jeffrey John as Bishop of Reading in 2004 after John was pressured to step down by then Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams.

Cottrell then went on to become bishop of Chelmsford in eastern England, a role he has held since 2010. In April, he co-signed a letter opposing a proposed service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate 50 constant years of patrols by the UK's nuclear deterrents, saying there was no circumstance in which they should ever be used.

Sentamu, Britain's first black archbishop, welcomed Cottrell's appointment, saying he has "the Gospel in his belly and a tiger in his tank".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Prasad launches National Broadband Mission

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday launched National Broadband Mission NBM and said its aim is to fulfil aspirations of the people and enabling fast track growth of digital communication infrastructure. Addressing the gathering a...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...

UPDATE 3-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding MoU to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was under ...

UPDATE 2-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019