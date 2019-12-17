Left Menu
Development News Edition

Film on Bangladesh's garment workers spotlights women driving change

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:07 IST
Film on Bangladesh's garment workers spotlights women driving change
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

A new film offering a glimpse into the lives of garment workers in Bangladesh is challenging stereotypes about women by showing them driving the economy and fighting for justice in factories. "Made in Bangladesh" is based on the life of Daliya Akter, a garment worker who escaped child marriage and went on to lead a trade union fighting for workers' rights in the capital Dhaka.

Akter's story - securing pay for her co-workers despite a concerned husband and threats from her bosses - puts a rare spotlight on female triumph over adversity in conservative Bangladesh, the world's second-largest garment exporter. Nearly 80% of the 4 million people working in the sector that produces clothes for companies including H&M and NEXT are women who work long hours for minimal pay.

Still, stereotypes of women workers as passive and powerless persist. "There is a narrative that garment workers are always oppressed. But while working on the film I realized that these women fight back strongly and are empowered," director Rubaiyat Hossain told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

"These workers... need to be heard. It is because of them that our economy is improving and we have to acknowledge them." Bangladesh's apparel industry has come under pressure to improve factory conditions and workers' rights, particularly after the collapse of Rana Plaza complex in Bangladesh more than six years ago, when 1,136 garment workers were killed.

LOW WAGES The disaster led to more factory inspections, the closing down of dozens of factories deemed unsafe, and government labor reforms.

But low wages and a declining number of female union leaders remain key challenges. 'Made in Bangladesh' premiered in the United States on Dec.6 and Akter, who is played by actor Rikita Shimu, said she hopes the film will encourage garment workers to speak up when it screens in Bangladesh next year.

"There are a lot more unions today than in 2013 but there still are workers who are afraid to voice their concerns and the film will help them," said Akter. Akter began working with internationally acclaimed film-maker Rubaiyat Hossain in 2016 after the factory she worked at closed after losing international contracts.

Akter later joined the thousands of Bangladeshi workers who travel to the Middle East each year in search of work, arriving in Jordan's port city of Aqaba in 2018 to work as a machine operator in a factory producing trousers and skirts. She returned to Bangladesh months later after falling ill.

Despite her trials, Akter plans to continue fighting for workers' rights. "I don't know for how long I will live, but I know that I will fight for workers' rights till my last breath," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Ryan: Falcons trying to save Quinn's job

Quarterback Matt Ryan said the Atlanta Falcons are doing everything we can to save head coach Dan Quinns job. He has the respect of the locker room and the guys play hard for Dan, Ryan said during an interview Tuesday on NFL NOW. Theres no ...

Students should be encouraged to be job creators rather than job seekers: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that students must be encouraged to emerge as job creators rather than job seekers and research and innovation hold the key to lifting people out of poverty, ensuring their health and well-being. Th...

Seelampur violence: Quick action by locals helps restore peace

Quick action by locals helped in restoring the situation to normal in relatively short time in Seelampur area in North East Delhi that was rocked by violent protests over the amended citizenship law on Tuesday. Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas...

UPDATE 1-Trump plans to attend annual Davos economic forum -source familiar with the plan

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual Davos economic forum in January, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.Trump had to cancel his plan to attend the annual gathering of global economic leaders early this year d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019