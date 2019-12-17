FOREIGN HIGHLIGHTS AT 2015 HOURS

FGN46 PAK-MUSHARRAF-2NDLDALL SENTENCE

Ex-Pak dictator Gen. Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason; Army reacts angrily Islamabad: Pakistan's former dictator General Pervez Musharraf was on Tuesday sentenced to death in absentia in the high treason case for subverting the Constitution in 2007, drawing a sharp reaction from the powerful military which has ruled the coup-prone country for nearly half its 72-year history. By Sajjad Hussain

With Rafale jets, India won't have to cross the border to 'eliminate terror camps' in Pak: Rajnath New York: With the induction of Rafale fighter jets in the air force, India will not have to cross the borders to "eliminate the terror camps" in Pakistan but can do it from the country itself, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here. By Yoshita Singh

India will emerge from difficult economic situation soon: Rajnath New York: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India is impacted to some extent by the global economic slowdown but expressed confidence that the country will come out of the difficult situation within a short time. By Yoshita Singh

Citizenship Amendment Act not anti-Muslim, says Rajnath Singh New York: The amended Citizenship Act is not anti-Muslim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Indian community here and said "our culture does not teach us to hate". By Yoshita Singh

India, US set for a productive 2+2 ministerial dialogue: officials Washington: The first-ever Indo-US ministerial 2+2 dialogue on American soil is expected to be a "highly qualitative and productive" meeting during which some key agreements that will augment the bilateral security ties could be signed, according to senior officials. By Lalit K Jha

Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan receive prestigious UN medal United Nations: About 850 Indian peacekeepers serving in South Sudan have been awarded the prestigious UN medal for their service and contribution to building peace in the strife-torn nation and supporting the local communities. By Yoshita Singh

Terror financing trial against Saeed adjourned for fifth time due to lawyers strike Lahore: For the fifth time in succession, the anti-terrorism court here on Tuesday could not start the terror financing trial against Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed due to lawyers strike. By M Zulqernain

Students and alumni from prominent American universities condemn 'police violence' at JMI, AMU New York: Around 300 students and alumni from over a dozen prominent American universities, including Harvard, Columbia, Yale and Stanford, have issued a joint statement condemning what they called the "brutal police violence unleashed against students" at the Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim Universities during their recent protests against the Citizenship Act. IND

