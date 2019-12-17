Left Menu
FOREIGN HIGHLIGHTS AT 2015 HOURS

FGN46 PAK-MUSHARRAF-2NDLDALL SENTENCE

Ex-Pak dictator Gen. Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason; Army reacts angrily Islamabad: Pakistan's former dictator General Pervez Musharraf was on Tuesday sentenced to death in absentia in the high treason case for subverting the Constitution in 2007, drawing a sharp reaction from the powerful military which has ruled the coup-prone country for nearly half its 72-year history. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN30 US-RAJNATH-RAFALE-PAK

With Rafale jets, India won't have to cross the border to 'eliminate terror camps' in Pak: Rajnath New York: With the induction of Rafale fighter jets in the air force, India will not have to cross the borders to "eliminate the terror camps" in Pakistan but can do it from the country itself, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here. By Yoshita Singh

FGN31 US-RAJNATH-LD ECONOMY

India will emerge from difficult economic situation soon: Rajnath New York: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India is impacted to some extent by the global economic slowdown but expressed confidence that the country will come out of the difficult situation within a short time. By Yoshita Singh

FGN32 US-RAJNATH-LD CITIZENSHIP

Citizenship Amendment Act not anti-Muslim, says Rajnath Singh New York: The amended Citizenship Act is not anti-Muslim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Indian community here and said "our culture does not teach us to hate". By Yoshita Singh

FGN21 US-INDIA-DIALOGUE

India, US set for a productive 2+2 ministerial dialogue: officials Washington: The first-ever Indo-US ministerial 2+2 dialogue on American soil is expected to be a "highly qualitative and productive" meeting during which some key agreements that will augment the bilateral security ties could be signed, according to senior officials. By Lalit K Jha

FGN12 UN-INDIAN-PEACEKEEPERS

Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan receive prestigious UN medal United Nations: About 850 Indian peacekeepers serving in South Sudan have been awarded the prestigious UN medal for their service and contribution to building peace in the strife-torn nation and supporting the local communities. By Yoshita Singh

FGN48 PAK-SAEED

Terror financing trial against Saeed adjourned for fifth time due to lawyers strike Lahore: For the fifth time in succession, the anti-terrorism court here on Tuesday could not start the terror financing trial against Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed due to lawyers strike. By M Zulqernain

FGN28 US-CITIZENSHIP-UNIVERSITIES

Students and alumni from prominent American universities condemn 'police violence' at JMI, AMU New York: Around 300 students and alumni from over a dozen prominent American universities, including Harvard, Columbia, Yale and Stanford, have issued a joint statement condemning what they called the "brutal police violence unleashed against students" at the Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim Universities during their recent protests against the Citizenship Act. IND

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Latest News

3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

Alexandria US, Dec 17 AP A daylong swarm of tornadoes that left a trail of destruction across the Southeast killed three people, injured a dozen more and left victims to bundle up against the cold as they picked up pieces of their homes Tue...

UPDATE 4-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding agreement for a 50 billion merger with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was underway to ...

UPDATE 2-UK shares fall on hard Brexit fears; NMC Health tanks on short attack

British firms more exposed to the domestic economy took a hit on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnsons hard-line in talks with the European Union rekindled fears of a hard Brexit, while NMC Health plunged on Muddy Waters short attack....

Bolivia's Morales looks to engineer election win from afar, find successor

Bolivias former President Evo Morales defended his right to be involved in politics on Tuesday and said he would campaign to help his socialist party win new elections after he resigned under pressure in November and sought refuge abroad.Th...
