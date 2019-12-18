Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. beer, spirits, wine industry escape big tax hike in year-end budget deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 03:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 01:50 IST
U.S. beer, spirits, wine industry escape big tax hike in year-end budget deal
Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. Congress is moving to extend by another year tax breaks for beer, wine and distilled spirits worth hundreds of millions of dollars that were initially approved as part of tax reform in 2017.

Without the extension, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said it would have faced $275 million in higher taxes, while a beer industry group said it faced $130 million in higher taxes. One wine group said the bill will allow California wineries alone to avoid more than $150 million in higher taxes. Bills to make the tax reductions permanent have overwhelming support in Congress. The House approved the spending bill on Tuesday that includes the tax provisions, while the Senate is expected to follow suit.

Chris Swonger, who heads the Distilled Spirits Council, said in a statement the measure would provide "significant relief for craft distillers across the country who were facing a 400 percent tax increase beginning Jan. 1." Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute, said the beer industry supports 2.1 million U.S. jobs. He said the bill will provide brewers and beer importers "the certainty they need to continue growing their businesses, provide good-paying jobs across the country, and continue to serve Americans greater varieties of our nation's most popular alcohol beverage."

Brookings said in a report last year that the tax breaks were worth $12 million annually to both Anheuser Busch InBev and Molson Coors Brewing Co. The companies did not immediately comment. Robert P. Koch, president and CEO of Wine Institute, said the measure will ensure nearly 4,000 wineries across California can continue to grow. "California wineries were able to re-invest over $150 million in tax savings in 2018 and 2019," Koch said.

The legislation reduces excise tax payments for all U.S. wineries by expanding the value of the existing producer credit and doing away with the phase-out that has prohibited many wineries from receiving any benefit. Excise tax payments for small- to medium-sized wineries are reduced by 55% or more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Special court in Jaipur acquits convicts four, acquits one in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case.

Special court in Jaipur acquits convicts four, acquits one in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case....

Rugby-Hodge extends Wallabies contract to 2023

Utility back Reece Hodge has extended his Wallabies contract through to the 2023 World Cup in France, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday. Hodges new deal means he will also stay at his Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels through to 2023.The 25...

Soccer-Spurs have the momentum heading into Chelsea clash: Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have built up a head of steam since Jose Mourinho took over but they face a massive challenge on Sunday as they take on Chelsea with a place in the top four at stake, says striker Harry Kane. Mourinho took over from Mauric...

FEATURE-Climate damage to Pakistan's cotton crop ripples through economy

By Imran Mukhtar ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Mahboob Ahmad was so sure he would have a bumper crop of cotton last season that he was planning to finally fix the date of his eldest sons wedding.Then unusually heavy rains p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019