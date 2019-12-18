Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Italians in denial over racism, says leading academic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 03:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 01:57 IST
Soccer-Italians in denial over racism, says leading academic
Image Credit: Pixabay

The use of an artwork depicting three apes to launch an anti-racism campaign by Italy's Serie A soccer league shows the country remains in denial about the problem, according to a senior lecturer in human geography at Loughborough University. Italian soccer has long been blighted by racist incidents and the choice of the artwork for the league's headquarters was met with shock and disbelief on Monday.

Simone Fugazzotto, the artist commissioned for the work, defended his piece on Tuesday but Italian clubs Roma and Milan have both criticised the work while anti-racism campaign group Fare described it as a "sick joke". Marco Antonsich said he was not surprised at the response.

"Italians are in denial. They struggle to understand what is racism, what is bad if I make a joke about a person who is black?" Antonsich told Reuters in an interview. "Race is the target of jokes, it's not taken seriously. Italians still struggle to understand why it's not allowed to make jokes about the colour of some of their people." Antonsich said Italian politics exasperated the problem.

"It has a lot to do with the culture; I mean if you remember (Silvio) Berlusconi the former Italian prime minister used to call (former U.S. President Barack) Obama a tanned man so there is a complete sense of not really addressing the problem. "I think there is a big issue in Italian society in dealing with diversity. The main reason is because race in Italy was obliterated after fascism, it became a taboo and Italians did not have the critical tools to interrogate race and even today the idea of being Italian is associated with whiteness."

The artwork features three apes with different coloured eyes and detailing -- the artist saying it is turning around the monkey chants sometimes directed at black players in stadiums. Milan took to Twitter to disagree.

"Art can be powerful, but we strongly disagree with the use of monkeys as images in the fight against racism and were surprised by the total lack of consultation," the club said. Antonsich agreed. "Serie A clearly understand there is an issue with racism in Italian football but to ask an artist to produce three monkeys when in the stadiums you always hear monkey chants obviously was quite a bad idea," he said.

"The intention of the artist was to flip the script, to basically say 'well we are all monkeys at the end of the day' and it was a way of combating racism but as you can imagine that was quite a poor outcome." Italian football has been plagued by racism with Inter Milan's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku and Brescia's Italian striker Mario Balotelli having been subjected to racist insults from rival fans during matches this season.

A veteran Italian pundit was dropped from a Sunday night round table programme after suggesting Lukaku could only be stopped by giving him bananas to eat. Earlier this month, Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport used the headline 'Black Friday' along with a picture of Lukaku and AS Roma's England defender Chris Smalling to preview last Friday's match between their clubs in Milan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Hodge extends Wallabies contract to 2023

Utility back Reece Hodge has extended his Wallabies contract through to the 2023 World Cup in France, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday. Hodges new deal means he will also stay at his Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels through to 2023.The 25...

Soccer-Spurs have the momentum heading into Chelsea clash: Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have built up a head of steam since Jose Mourinho took over but they face a massive challenge on Sunday as they take on Chelsea with a place in the top four at stake, says striker Harry Kane. Mourinho took over from Mauric...

FEATURE-Climate damage to Pakistan's cotton crop ripples through economy

By Imran Mukhtar ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Mahboob Ahmad was so sure he would have a bumper crop of cotton last season that he was planning to finally fix the date of his eldest sons wedding.Then unusually heavy rains p...

NBA roundup: Pacers halt Lakers' win streaks

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 105-102 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, snapping Los Angeles seven-game overall winning streak and 14-game road winning streak. Myles Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019