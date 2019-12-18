Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine soap opera a hit for trans rights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 03:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 02:17 IST
Argentine soap opera a hit for trans rights
Image Credit: Flickr

A popular soap opera in Argentina with a groundbreaking love scene between a transgender woman and man has helped break down stereotypes and negative views about gender diversity, supporters say.

Running every weekday evening, "Pequena Victoria," translated as "Little Victory," has portrayed fictional trans women and touched on issues such as non-traditional families and surrogate births. The series finale on Dec. 11, which local media reported was watched by more than a million people, has helped to challenge views of trans women, said, supporters.

"I never thought things were going to change so much in our society," Jesica Gomez, a trans advocate in Argentina, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "A few years ago, we weren't able to walk on the streets in daylight, police would just arrest us, people would discriminate us. Now we are on TV and that has helped change the way people see us," she said.

The story told over 51 episodes, linked four women by the birth of a child. It was shown on Telefe, one of Argentina's most widely viewed free television channels. It kicked off with a female cab driver rushing a pregnant woman to a hospital to give birth. The pregnant woman was a surrogate mother for a successful businesswoman.

When the baby, named Victoria, developed a health complication, doctors tracked down the sperm donor, who was a trans woman living in a shelter for people who suffered abuse because of their gender identity. The soap featured, for the first time on national television, an intimate scene between a trans woman and the baby's doctor, played by well-known Argentine actor Facundo Arana.

One of the soap's writers, Erika Halvorsen,‎ said the show aimed to educate people against prejudices. "Fiction can help create hope that another future is possible," she wrote on Twitter.

"In times of terrifying dystopia, to bet on a more loving and inclusive world was our 'Little Victory.'" A holiday comedy on Netflix in Brazil, meanwhile, depicting Jesus as a gay man, has prompted almost two million people to sign a petition demanding it be removed.

Argentina's LGBT+ community has won other rights victories as well. In 2010, Argentina became the first country in Latin America to let gay couples marry and adopt children.

It is also one of the few countries in the world that allow people to change their gender on official identification documents and other records without physical or psychological tests, following a law passed in 2012. In addition, trans men and women can get access to free sex-change surgery and hormone therapy in public hospitals.

But trans people say they still find it hard to get jobs, and violence against trans women and men remains a concern. At least 59 trans men and women were killed in Argentina in 2018, according to the National Observatory of Crimes against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans People, a local watchdog.

"Things are changing but there's still a long way to go," Gomez said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Hodge extends Wallabies contract to 2023

Utility back Reece Hodge has extended his Wallabies contract through to the 2023 World Cup in France, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday. Hodges new deal means he will also stay at his Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels through to 2023.The 25...

Soccer-Spurs have the momentum heading into Chelsea clash: Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have built up a head of steam since Jose Mourinho took over but they face a massive challenge on Sunday as they take on Chelsea with a place in the top four at stake, says striker Harry Kane. Mourinho took over from Mauric...

FEATURE-Climate damage to Pakistan's cotton crop ripples through economy

By Imran Mukhtar ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Mahboob Ahmad was so sure he would have a bumper crop of cotton last season that he was planning to finally fix the date of his eldest sons wedding.Then unusually heavy rains p...

NBA roundup: Pacers halt Lakers' win streaks

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 105-102 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, snapping Los Angeles seven-game overall winning streak and 14-game road winning streak. Myles Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019