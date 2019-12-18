Left Menu
Japan: Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Kagoshima prefecture

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit on Wednesday southern Japan's Kagoshima prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Japan: Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Kagoshima prefecture
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 18 (Sputnik/ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit on Wednesday southern Japan's Kagoshima prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The tremor was registered at a depth of 25 miles, while the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the area of Amami archipelago close to Okinawa.

The tremors were measured at up to four of the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale. There have been no reports about victims and damages caused by the quake. No tsunami alert has been issued. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

