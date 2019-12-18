Left Menu
FACTBOX-Nepal's proposed changes to climbing permits for Mount Everest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  Updated: 18-12-2019 10:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 10:03 IST
Image Credit:

The Nepal government has proposed changes to its permit process for climbers on Mount Everest following the deaths of eleven climbers this year. The proposals, and associated criticisms, include: - Climbers must submit proof of having scaled at least one 6,500m peak in Nepal. Critics argue limiting the provision to Nepal makes no sense.

- Climbers must produce a certificate of good health. Critics say it is easy to forge such certificates or find a compliant doctor. - Guides must have three years of experience organizing high-altitude climbs. Critics say so many Sherpas can claim such experience that virtually all outfitters will qualify.

