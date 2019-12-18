FACTBOX-Nepal's proposed changes to climbing permits for Mount Everest
The Nepal government has proposed changes to its permit process for climbers on Mount Everest following the deaths of eleven climbers this year. The proposals, and associated criticisms, include: - Climbers must submit proof of having scaled at least one 6,500m peak in Nepal. Critics argue limiting the provision to Nepal makes no sense.
- Climbers must produce a certificate of good health. Critics say it is easy to forge such certificates or find a compliant doctor. - Guides must have three years of experience organizing high-altitude climbs. Critics say so many Sherpas can claim such experience that virtually all outfitters will qualify.
