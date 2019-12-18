Left Menu
Development News Edition

French designs on dominance of Peugeot-Fiat rest on Tavares

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 23:10 IST
French designs on dominance of Peugeot-Fiat rest on Tavares
Image Credit: Flickr

Billed as a merger of equals, PSA's $50 billion tie-ups with Fiat Chrysler (FCA) gives the Peugeot owner one potentially big advantage, its own boss will be firmly behind the new wheel.

But the position of Portuguese car fanatic Carlos Tavares, who knocked Peugeot into shape and steered PSA's 2017 swoop on Germany's Opel, also raises uncomfortable questions for the French carmaker. The balance of power within the combined group will be politically sensitive in France and Italy as its new management seeks out annual savings of 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion).

Although the carmakers have pledged not to close any factories, Rome and Paris will both try to protect jobs and across their domestic manufacturing supply base. To compete globally, the merged companies would do better to invest outside their slow-growing, high-cost domestic markets.

Another Franco-Italian deal touted as a merger of equals, the 54 billion euro ($59.5 billion) all-share deal between Ray-Ban owner Luxottica and lens manufacturer Essilor in 2017 was plagued by a ferocious governance battle, something the architects of PSA's deal with FCA will seek to avoid. But with Tavares occupying the eleventh seat in a board made up of five members named by FCA and another five by PSA, some in the French camp see the balance of power on the Peugeot side.

"If there's one key asset which PSA benefits from, it's Carlos Tavares. You can't just boil a company down to one manager, but for us it was a very important element," a source at state investment bank BPI, which holds France's stake, said. "He represents the interests of PSA, and tomorrow will represent those of the combined group as a whole," added the source at BPI, which will own around 6% of the combined group.

PSA and FCA did not clarify what would happen to the board seat if and when Tavares left. "All decisions regarding the CEO will be taken by the board of the 'newco'," Tavares told reporters, saying the matter was premature and adding that there was nothing in deal laying out what would happen beyond his five-year mandate.

A source close to FCA played down the implications of the board arrangements, however, saying Exor, the holding company behind Italy's Agnelli clan and its scion John Elkann, who will chair the combined group, were not bothered by nationality. PSA PREMIUM

The financial equation in PSA and FCA's 50-50 share merger makes the power balance less than clear-cut. FCA is due to pay out a cash dividend of 5.5 billion euros to its shareholders before the deal takes place.

When stripping that out, and taking the firm's share price right before the outline of the deal was announced in October, the Jeep maker was worth around 14 billion euros. That compares to a stock market value of just over 20 billion euro for PSA, when accounting for the majority stake in Faurecia it plans to spin out to its own shareholders prior to the deal, worth 3.2 billion euros at the time.

The effective premium being paid by PSA has since narrowed, but still stands at over a billion euros. The two companies said that FCA's planned spin-off of its robotics unit Comau, worth 250 million euros, would now take place after the merger rather than before, which would benefit shareholders on both sides.

A source close to the transaction said this was partly being done to allow Comau's business time to recover but will also let PSA shareholders enjoy the spoils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019