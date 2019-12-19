Left Menu
India-US counter-terrorism efforts have been boosted by growing consensus on dangers of cross-border terror: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) said that the counter-terrorism efforts between India and the US have been boosted by growing consensus on the nature of terror threats in the region and dangers of cross-border terrorism.

EAM S Jaishankar addressing the joint presser on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) said that the counter-terrorism efforts between India and the US have been boosted by growing consensus on the nature of terror threats in the region and dangers of cross-border terrorism. "Our counter-terrorism efforts were also discussed at today's meeting and these have been boosted by growing consensus on nature of terror threats in the region and dangers of cross-border terrorism and sanctuaries," Jaishankar said while addressing a joint press conference with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and US counterparts, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper after the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Jaishankar said he appreciates "very much" the sentiments expressed by Secretary Pompeo on the 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attack. "We discussed ways to address these challenges including by working closely together at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). We also took note of exchanges between our judicial academies for the appreciation of challenges and evolving practices in adjudicating counter-terrorism cases."

The EAM highlighted that recent months have seen five ministerial-level visits between the two sides apart from the institutionalised dialogues and parliamentary exchanges which demonstrate the intensity of the engagement. "Among the key issues that we discussed today was the Indo-Pacific including ways to leverage our respective strengths to benefit not just our two countries but the entire region. Our cooperation is aimed at advancing a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific based on the recognition of ASEAN centrality," said Jaishankar.

"We are each promoting connectivity and development partnership among countries in the region and there is an opportunity I believe to build further synergies," he added. The Minister said the two countries have also agreed to promote UN peacekeeping capacity building of "our partners in the Indo-Pacific expanding on a successful programme of trilateral cooperation that both of us did with the African countries."

The Minister expressed delight while welcoming the US as the founding member of the coalition for the disaster resilient infrastructure which, he said, will enhance its effectiveness in the region's preparedness against the natural disasters. "We had a brief discussion on trade. Our bilateral trade has registered a double-digit growth of late. There are ongoing negotiations on the subject of trade and I am very confident that we will find a balanced outcome that satisfies both sides," he said.

The EAM informed that the two countries have concluded and brought into effect a new agreement that facilitates science and technology cooperation. "We have also today reached an agreement through an MoU on water resources between our Ministries of Jal Shakti and US Geological Survey for collaboration in quality assessment of the management of water," he said.

Stressing that people to people ties have been one of defining elements of India-US friendship, he said, "We take great pride in the achievements of the Indians and Indian Americans in the US and their contribution American society, economy and polity." "We have arrived at a common intent to facilitate regular exchanges between our parliamentarians and also to provide to short term internship opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs through dedicated programs," he said.

The Minister also expressed gratefulness to Secretary Pompeo for reiterating US government's support to Chabahar project in Iran. "I am very grateful to Secretary Pompeo for reiterating the US government's support to the Chabahar project which will immensely benefit Afghanistan. We reviewed the ongoing cooperation in all areas of the interface of foreign policy and defence," he said. (ANI)

