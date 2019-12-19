Erdogan says 50,000 people migrating from Syria's Idlib to Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that 50,000 people were migrating from Syria's northwestern region of Idlib to Turkey, and slammed Muslim nations for not supporting his plans to resettle refugees in other parts of northern Syria.

Speaking in Malaysia, Erdogan said world powers were more concerned about sending weapons into Syria than supporting Turkey's plans to establish a "safe zone" where Ankara aims to settle millions of Syrian refugees after clearing the area of the Kurdish YPG militia.

