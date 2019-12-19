Prosus raises Just Eat bid to 800 pence a share in final offer

Amsterdam-listed technology giant Prosus increased its bid for Just Eat to 800 pence a share, valuing the British online food delivery company at 5.5 billion pounds ($7.16 billion), and declared its offer final.

Prosus is battling Takeaway.com, which has tabled an all-share offer, to buy Just Eat. Shareholders have until Jan. 10 to accept its cash offer, Prosus said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7681 pounds)

