Gorbachev says hospitalised with pneumonia
Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, told Russian media on Thursday that he is being treated in hospital for pneumonia. Confirming a radio report about his illness, the 88-year-old told RIA Novosti news agency by phone: "It's true but I'm recovering. The treatment is basically over, now they are keeping me in for a couple of days and that's it."
Gorbachev led the Soviet Union from 1985 and spearheaded reforms aimed at greater public discussion and openness while his foreign policy achievements included defusing the US-Soviet nuclear standoff. He became the only president of the USSR in 1990 but the reforms and freedoms he championed hastened the breakup of the multi-ethnic empire the following year and he is still widely reviled at home for this.
He has suffered ill health in recent years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mikhail Gorbachev
- Moscow
- Soviet
- Russian
- RIA Novosti
- NSA
ALSO READ
Russia, Belarus closer to resolving oil, gas issues, says Moscow
Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban
UPDATE 2-Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban
Russia awaits Modi's participation in Moscow parade 2020: Envoy
Russia's Lavrov: Moscow seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with U.S.