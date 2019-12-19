Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labor unions criticise Cambodia over fresh blow to workers' rights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 22:00 IST
Labor unions criticise Cambodia over fresh blow to workers' rights
Image Credit: Pixabay

Workers making clothes in Cambodia for major global fashion brands face increased risk of abuse due to a new law, trade unions said, as they slammed the government for sidelining them.

Some 800,000 Cambodians working in clothing factories, mostly young women, face an uncertain future as the European Union (EU) has threatened to introduce trade sanctions over the country's record on democracy and human rights. In a fresh blow to unions calling for greater workers' rights, Cambodia passed a law last week that activists say leaves workers vulnerable to abuses in a country where the Walk Free Foundation says one in 60 people are modern-day slaves.

"The latest round of ... amendments further curtail workers' labor and human rights by severely limiting their freedom of association, and rights to organize and collective bargaining," 36 unions and advocacy groups said in a statement this week. A government spokesman said that due process had been followed and unions had missed their chance to air grievances during talks about the changes.

"They should have challenged before the law was passed," government spokesman Phay Siphan told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Now it has become law, what can they do? Just respect the law." Last week's amendments were to Cambodia's 2016 law governing trade unions, which has been heavily criticized as a tool to stifle worker voices and union activity.

Leaders of independent unions said this month's changes ignored international standards and U.N. recommendations, and that they were largely excluded from talks between representatives of government, employers, and workers. "At that meeting, there was an overrepresentation of pro-government unions, government officials, and employers' representatives," the statement by the 36 groups said.

One prominent union leader contacted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation said he was not invited to the talks, while a second was unable to attend, having received only a day's notice. "The adoption of these amendments has been done to protect the interests of the government and employers," said Sok Kin, president of the Building and Wood Workers Trade Union Federation of Cambodia, who attended the talks.

"Unions will still have problems in carrying out their activities and protecting the rights and interests of members." The unions and activists have called on the government to reconsider the amendments - taking into account recommendations from the U.N.'s International Labour Organization (ILO).

"The ILO ... has outlined where the law needs to be," said William Conklin of the Solidarity Center, a U.S.-based charity that promotes labor rights, adding that about 25 trade unions met to agree priorities ahead of the tripartite talks. He said that the changes represent "partial progress" on some of those priorities but largely address "low-hanging fruit."

"The question is: If you make some steps in the right direction, but are still in negative territory, is that enough?" asked Conklin, the charity's director in Cambodia. ILO representatives were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Michigan-based research institute to pay $5.5 mln over Chinese-funded grants

The Van Andel Research Institute, which conducts biomedical research, will pay 5.5 million to resolve civil charges that it failed to disclose to the U.S. government that two of its researchers were funded by Chinese government grants, the ...

Bengaluru: Section 144 to remain in place today; cases registered against Rizwan Arshad, Ramachandra Guha

Section 144 will remain imposed in Bengaluru till today due to protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, adding cases have been registered against Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad and eminent historia...

UPDATE 3-U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala

The United States began flying Mexican deportees to the interior of Mexico on Thursday and a senior U.S. official said Mexicans seeking U.S. asylum could be sent to Guatemala, as the Trump administration seeks to further limit border crossi...

UPDATE 1-In wake of U.S. base shooting Pentagon finds no new threat from Saudi students

The Pentagon said on Thursday that it found no threat in its review of about 850 military students from Saudi Arabia studying in the United States, following a Dec. 6 shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer who killed three people at a base i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019