Russia security service member killed in Moscow shooting: state media

A member of the Russian FSB security service was killed on Thursday in a shootout with a gunman in central Moscow, state media said, quoting the FSB.

It confirmed that a single gunman had opened fire outside the headquarters of the security service on Lubyanka Square in central Moscow before he was "neutralized" by the security services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.