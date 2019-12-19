Five wounded in Moscow shooting, receiving treatment - Interfax cites health ministry

Five people were being treated for injuries after a shooting incident in central Moscow on Thursday evening near the FSB security services headquarters, Interfax news agency cited the health ministry as saying.

One FSB employee was killed in the attack, which occurred a five-minute walk away from the Kremlin, where President Vladimir Putin was giving a speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.