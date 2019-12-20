Russia rejects Israeli tourist's appeal of hashish sentence

A Russian court has turned down an Israeli tourist's appeal of her prison sentence for carrying a large amount of hashish. Naama Issachar was arrested in April at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, where she was transferring flights while traveling from India to Israel.

Russian authorities said more than 9 grams of hashish were found in her luggage. Issachar was later sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison. On Thursday, she told the court she wasn't provided with a translator or a lawyer after being detained. But the court let her sentence stand.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon Issachar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

