People News Roundup: Adidas, Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collection; R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collection

Adidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes shoes, clothes and accessories, mostly in maroon, orange and cream. Adidas described the collection, which features on the cover of January's Elle magazine, as gender neutral. It includes jumpsuits, cargo pants, hoodies and cycling shorts, mostly featuring signature Adidas triple-stripes.

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for Aaliyah

Singer R. Kelly on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get a fake identification document for singer Aaliyah, then 15, the day before he married her, the latest charge in a criminal case accusing him of running a years-long scheme to recruit underage girls for sex. Kelly, known for such hits as "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Bump N' Grind," entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court by video conference from Illinois, where he is currently jailed.

Annus horribilis II? UK's Queen Elizabeth will reflect on another tough year

When Britain's Queen Elizabeth addresses her nation on Christmas Day it will mark the end of one of the most difficult years of her long reign. Over the past 12 months, her husband got a police warning for his involvement in a car crash, her grandsons Princes William and Harry publicly fell out and her second son Prince Andrew got ever more entangled in the furor over his links to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)

