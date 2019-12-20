Left Menu
Development News Edition

Briefly discussed Kashmir with Pompeo, US lawmakers seek info on CAA: Jaishankar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:02 IST
Briefly discussed Kashmir with Pompeo, US lawmakers seek info on CAA: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the situation in Kashmir was briefly discussed during his bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and American lawmakers in separate meetings inquired about the amended Citizenship Act. Jaishankar held bilateral talks with Pompeo at the State Department on Wednesday, following which they were joined by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper for the second 2+2 dialogue.

In an interaction with a group of Indian journalists on Thursday, Jaishankar said the situation in Kashmir was discussed with Pompeo. "Secretary Pompeo and I had a brief discussion on that (Kashmir). I shared with him that the direction of events was positive. Obviously, things will happen at their time," he said when asked if the Kashmir situation was discussed during his meetings here.

Separately, a senior US state department official told a group of reporters that America has spoken publicly about its concerns over the prolonged detention of political leaders in Kashmir and it, of course, welcome a return to economic and political normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. The US also welcomes the release of those who were detained and the lifting of all restrictions on communication and active engagement with stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

Jaishankar said the American lawmakers with whom he met at the US Capitol and otherwise also wanted his perspective on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "I gave them a more accurate picture than they have been getting from what they read," he said.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. On Wednesday, Jaishankar met the leadership of Senate Foreign Relations Affairs Committee, including its Chairman Senator James E Risch and Ranking Member Senator Bob Menendez. A day earlier, he met some of the key members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, including Congressmen Ami Bera and Brad Sherman from the Democratic party and Ted Yoho and Francis Rooney from the Republican party.

In an interaction with a group of reporters later on Thursday, a senior State Department official said the US has regular conversations with the Indian authorities on a varied range of issues, including those related to human rights and religious freedom. "We recognize and, frankly, appreciate that India is a vibrant democracy, as are we. And the issues you speak are obviously being actively debated and discussed in India at this time. You made reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act," the official said in response to a question.

"Obviously, we are seeing the active political debate, the discussions in Parliament, the protests by people who are espousing their views on that law," the official said. The official said the US is also fully aware that there is a judicial process that is underway and it respects India's democratic institutions and practices and will continue to observe it on an ongoing basis.

"And the other point is that we also have to talk to India about the fact that as democracies, issues around minority rights, religious freedom, human rights are important pillars of democratic societies, and obviously encourage India and other democracies to adhere to those principles," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Ships entering Indian waters subjected to environmental laws, says NGT

There is lack of effective monitoring of air pollution caused by ships entering Indian Maritime Zone, the National Green Tribunal has observed and said that vessels entering Indian waters are subject to environmental laws. A bench headed by...

Australian PM ends holiday to face fire crisis

Sydney, Dec 20 AFP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a Hawaii holiday on Friday following a barrage of criticism for vacationing while his country battles an unprecedented bushfire crisis. Morrison expressed regret for the ...

Let’s give 'Endgame' their moment: James Cameron confident of 'Avatar 2' breaking records

James Cameron says Avengers Endgame should enjoy its moment under the spotlight but when Avatar 2 comes, he will reclaim the top spot of the highest grossing feature film. In July, the superhero film became the worlds highest grossing movie...

NHRC team visits Jamia campus

A seven-member team of the National human Rights Commission visited the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Friday to inspect the library and conduct an inquiry into the police entry on the university premises, a varsity official said.According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019