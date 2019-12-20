Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Protesters chant "Remove Modi" after prayers at historic Indian mosque

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 16:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Protesters chant "Remove Modi" after prayers at historic Indian mosque
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chants of "Remove Modi" filled the air after Friday prayers at the historic Jama Masjid as protesters gathered to march toward New Delhi's center, one of many demonstrations across India over a citizenship law critics say discriminates against Muslims. While the latest rally in the capital started peacefully, police herded away some 100 protesters picketing parliament. Many other protests during the past week have turned violent, with at least seven people killed.

Police in the southern coastal city of Mangaluru imposed a three-day curfew on Friday after the latest two fatalities. In Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, authorities said they shut down the internet in large parts of the state to prevent inflammatory material from being circulated. News channel NDTV broadcast images from the state of a torched police van, and officers chasing protesters throwing stones and wielding sticks.

The backlash against the law pushed through parliament by India's Hindu nationalist government on Dec. 11 marks the strongest show of dissent since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was first elected in 2014. The new law makes it easier for people from non-Muslim minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship.

Critics say the exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory, and the award of citizenship based on religion undermines India's secular constitution. From college students and academics to artists and opposition party workers, thousands of people have come out to protest against a law that many believe is part of an unspoken agenda to divide India along communal lines. Muslims make up 14% of India's population.

On the street below the sprawling steps of Jama Masjid, Muslims were joined by people of other faiths, including a large number of Dalits, the community that ranks at the bottom of the Hindu caste hierarchy. Police and paramilitary were deployed outside the mosque and the atmosphere was tense as more than a thousand people joined the rally, Reuters witnesses said. Several of them carried copies of India's flag and the constitution, which states India is a secular republic.

"We will fight until this law is rolled back. We will not back down," said Shamim Qureishi, a 42-year-old man chanting slogans outside the mosque. Aside from targeting Modi, protesters also vented their fury at Amit Shah, the interior minister who had tabled the bill.

Members of the women's wing of the main opposition Congress party demonstrated outside Shah's home in Delhi on Friday. In Uttar Pradesh, a tinder-box for communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims, authorities arrested over 100 people, largely from the Muslim-majority areas where protests were held Thursday.

Prominent human rights lawyer Mohammed Shoaib was also detained, and another human rights activist and ex-policeman, S.R. Darapuri, was placed under house arrest. The government has blocked mobile internet and text messaging services in 20 districts there until Saturday.

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the state official issuing the order, said the move was aimed at preventing the spread of inflammatory material that could worsen the law and order situation. In the southern coastal city on Mangaluru, authorities imposed a curfew until midnight on Dec. 22, after two people died in clashes between police and stone-throwing protesters.

A police spokesman said 20 officers were injured in the Mangaluru clashes. "Police forces are deployed across the city and the law and order situation right now is quite peaceful and everything is under control," said police spokesman Guru Kamat. Previously, some of the most violent protests have been in Assam, a northeast state bordering Bangladesh. Assamese people are angered by the encouragement being given to immigrants, regardless of their religion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says

Health officials in eastern Congo have documented the first relapse in the current Ebola epidemic, the World Health Organization said on Friday. The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has so far infected more than 3,300 people a...

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

An earthquake was reportedly felt in Pakistans Punjab on Friday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. Dozens of people from Lahore, Faisalabad and nearby cities have tweeted about the earthquake.Felt earthquake M5.9 strikes...

Violence spreads to new areas in UP, internet suspended

Anti-citizenship law protesters clashed with UP police after Friday prayers in several cities previously not hit by the agitation, including Firozabad and Bhadohi, and hurled stones and torched vehicles in some areas when they were stopped ...

Ajit Pawar not involved in irrigation scam, ACB reiterates

The top official of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Friday filed an affidavit before Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, stating that it had not found any criminal liability against NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the multi-crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019