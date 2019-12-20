Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla shares inch closer to Musk's $420 take-private offer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 23:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 23:38 IST
Tesla shares inch closer to Musk's $420 take-private offer

Shares of Tesla Inc hit a fresh record high for the third straight session on Friday, and were just $7 shy from the $420 per share price at which founder Elon Musk sought to take the electric carmaker private more than a year ago. The recent run-up is a stunning turnaround for the shares, triggered by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of production ramp-up in its China factory and upbeat early deposits for its recently launched electric pickup truck.

The shares have climbed about 40% since the earnings. At roughly $74 billion, the company's market capitalization tops by about $20 billion that of the biggest U.S. automaker by production, General Motors Co, and is nearly twice that of rival Ford Motor Co. But the tweet in August 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share finally cost Musk and the company $20 million in fines each by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

Wall Street remains divided, with 13 brokerages recommending "sell" or lower, and 11 rating the stock "buy" or higher. Nine have a "hold" rating. "Given the clash between Elon Musk's long-term goals/vision and the near-term fundamentals, Tesla stock is the ultimate sentiment pendulum," analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote on Friday, hiking its price target by $70 to $290.

RBC is the 10th brokerage to boost its price target in the last 10 days, according to Refinitiv data. Tesla's shares were up 2.2% at $413 on Friday, trading 46% higher than Wall Street's current median price target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese troops clash with demonstrators protesting new Hezbollah-backed premier - witnesses

Lebanese troops fired tear gas in Beirut on Friday to disperse hundreds of youths who were protesting against the designation of a new prime minister backed by Hezbollah and its allies, witnesses said.The protesters threw rocks and firework...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

Telangana: Youth gets 2 years rigorous imprisonment for outraging modesty of minor

A 23-year-old man was convicted to two years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a ninth class girl student. According to Cyberabad Police, the accused, Shaik Abdul Waheb, was convicted in the case registered at Shamirpet ...

Alphabet grants Pichai largest ever stock award, again

Alphabet Incs newly-instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty 240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant. Pichai would a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019