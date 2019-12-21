Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fazle Abed, founder of world's biggest non-government organization BRAC, dies aged 83

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 01:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 01:24 IST
Fazle Abed, founder of world's biggest non-government organization BRAC, dies aged 83
Image Credit: ANI

Fazle Abed, the founder of BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental development organisation, died on Friday at the age of 83 in his home country of Bangladesh.

Abed founded BRAC in 1972 as a small rehabilitation project and over five decades built up the massive operation that worked in 11 countries in Asia and Africa, with offices in Britain, the United States and the Netherlands. Its goals were helping the landless poor by educating children, teaching women about health care, and funding small businesses.

Ameerah Haq, its global board chairwoman, said Abed had "unfaltering dedication, focus and work ethic". "He always put others before himself and let his work speak for itself," she said in a statement.

Educated in Dhaka and at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, Abed trained as an accountant before returning to East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, to join the Shell oil company. When a devastating cyclone hit the south of the country, killing 300,000 people, Abed quit corporate life to set up an organisation called HELP to aid victims.

Then came East Pakistan's nine-month fight for independence from Pakistan in 1971, when some 10 million refugees flooded Bangladesh and 30 million other people were displaced. "The death and devastation that I saw happening in my country made my life as an executive in an oil company seem very inconsequential and meaningless. From then on I was committed to helping change lives," Abed told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview in London in 2014.

Abed founded BRAC, originally the Bangladesh Rehabilitation Assistance Committee, then the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee. Along with working on behalf of the landless poor, particularly women, BRAC tackled crucial problems such as infant mortality and illiteracy.

BRAC staff went door-to-door to teach mothers in 16 million homes how to cope with dehydration caused by diarrhoea, a major cause of child mortality and ran a four-year programme to encourage child immunisation. The organisation also developed sustainable business models that could be replicated, creating networks of self-employed micro-entrepreneurs using microfinance to build business.

BRAC expanded its efforts beyond Bangladesh in 2001, as millions of refugees headed back to Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban. It became the world's largest development organisation, serving an estimated 130 million people and employing a workforce of 100,000.

Abed's work earned him a string of awards including a knighthood from Britain in 2010. Abed said his proudest achievement was BRAC's education programmes.

"My only regret is that I should have gone faster and maybe I should have gone abroad earlier because it took us 30 years to come out of Bangladesh," Abed said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Article 370 abrogated to boost economic development, end discrimination: US lawmaker

An influential US lawmaker has said that the Indian governments decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was to support efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost economic development, fight corruption and end caste ...

Two Malian troops, two civilians killed by roadside bombs

Two soldiers and two civilians have been killed and another six people injured in separate roadside-bomb attacks this week in volatile central Mali, local government and security officials said on Friday. The two civilian victims were women...

Expert committee report on 3 capitals duplication of Jagan Reddy's views: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

As GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that the report is nothing new but simply a duplication of Redd...

Xi told Trump US interference harming Chinese interests: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday that US comments and actions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet are harming ties between the two economic giants, state media reported. In a phone con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019