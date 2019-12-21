Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Forest Green score eco-friendly goal after new stadium plans approved

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 16:46 IST
Soccer-Forest Green score eco-friendly goal after new stadium plans approved
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Forest Green Rovers, arguably the most talked-about English lower-league soccer club due to their green ethos, received an early Christmas present after their plans for a 5,000-seat wooden stadium were finally approved. The outline bid for the stadium designed by Zaha Hadid Architects was accepted by the Stroud District Council in Gloucestershire.

The new stadium will also include a landscaped car park and two grass training pitches. Earlier in June, the club's initial bid for the stadium was rejected after the council cited concerns over noise, traffic and the impact on the local community.

The stadium plans are part of a 100 million pounds ($129.97 million) Eco Park project in Gloucestershire led by Forest Green chairman Dale Vince, who owns the eco-friendly energy company Ecotricity. "The real standout thing about this stadium is that it's going to be almost entirely made out of wood — the first time that will have been done anywhere in the world," Vince said.

The club uses renewable energy and serves vegan food to players, staff, and fans. ($1 = 0.7694 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law, to involve beneficiaries too

The BJP on Saturday announced a mass contact programme to expose opposition parties lies and apprise people of the details of the amended citizenship law to assure them that it is not against existing citizens. The decision was taken in a m...

Six cases registered, 24 persons identified in anti-CAA protests: Meerut DM

District Magistrate of Meerut Anil Dhanga on Saturday said six cases have been registered in the district in connection with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA protests in which 24 people have been identified. The situation in Meerut is pea...

Tomorrow's game doesn't influence the path we have chosen: Simmons

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons feels his teams best show may not be enough to beat India in the series-decider here on Sunday but the outcome of the game wont influence the direction the Caribbean outfit has taken under his guidance. S...

Ranchi: Court gives death sentence to man for murdering, raping engineering student

A CBI court here on Saturday awarded death sentence to convict Rahul Raj in a rape and murder case of an engineering student in 2016 at her home in the citys Booty Basti. Special judge of the CBI court Anil Kumar Mishra awarded the death se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019