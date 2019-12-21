Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. says concerned about Libyan conflict turning bloodier with Russian mercenaries - official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 20:16 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. says concerned about Libyan conflict turning bloodier with Russian mercenaries - official
Representative image

The United States is very concerned about the intensification of the conflict in Libya, with a rising number of reported Russian mercenaries supporting Khalifa Haftar's forces on the ground, a senior State Department official said on Saturday

The United States continues to recognize the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Serraj, the official said but added that Washington is not taking sides in the conflict and is talking to all stakeholders who could be influential in trying to forge an agreement. "With the increased numbers of reported Wagner forces and mercenaries on the ground, we think it's changing the landscape of the conflict and intensifying it," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, referring to a shadowy group of mercenaries known as Wagner.

Libya has been divided since 2014 into rival military and political camps based in the capital Tripoli and the east. Serraj's government is in conflict with forces led by Khalifa Haftar based in eastern Libya. Haftar is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Russian mercenaries, according to diplomats and Tripoli officials.

Turkey has backed Libya's internationally recognized government led by Fayez al-Serraj and the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on maritime cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean, a move the U.S. official described as "unhelpful" and "provocative." "Now with the maritime boundaries, you're drawing in Greece and Cyprus ... From the United States' perspective, this is cancer ... It's not the time to be provoking more instability in the Mediterranean," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Zidane says Guardiola 'best coach in the world'

Madrid, Dec 21 AFP Zinedine Zidane insisted Saturday his key aim this season was to win La Liga with Real Madrid, but admitted they faced a thrilling challenge trying to outwit Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, who they meet in the last 16...

Bolt sprinkles stardust on Tokyo Olympic Stadium opening

Tokyo, Dec 21 AFP Usain Bolt may not be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he took a star turn Saturday in the inauguration of the new National Stadium, seven months before the Opening Ceremony. The retired Jamaican sprint superstar j...

CAA protesters gather at Gandhi statue in London

Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC in India. ...

Cong to hold silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday

Amid nationwide agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019