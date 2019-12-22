French President says 33 terrorists killed in Mali operation
As many as 33 terrorists were 'neutralised' in an operation by French forces in the West African nation of Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced.
As many as 33 terrorists were 'neutralised' in an operation by French forces in the West African nation of Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced.
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Macron said that French soldiers also released two Malian gendarmes who were held hostage by the fighters in the country.
"This morning, thanks to the commitment of our troops from the Barkhane force, we were able to neutralize thirty-three terrorists in the Sahel, take a prisoner and release two Malian gendarmes held hostage. Proud of our soldiers who protect us," Macron tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Mali
- Emmanuel Macron
- West African
- Sahel
- Barkhane
ALSO READ
Rapists should be hanged within a month: Swati Maliwal after Unnao rape victim's death
After Unnao victim's death, Maliwal says govt insensitive to rape survivors
Unnao case accused should be hanged within a month: Maliwal
No let-up in French strikes with fresh turmoil awaited
No let-up in French strikes as fresh turmoil hits weekend