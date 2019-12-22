France's Macron says colonialism was 'grave mistake'
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said "colonialism was a grave mistake," and called for "turning the page" on the past during a visit to Ivory Coast, a former French colony in West Africa. Macron, speaking in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, said France was often viewed as having a "hegemonistic view and the trappings of colonialism that was a grave mistake and a fault of the Republic."
"I belong to a generation which was not" part of the colonial-era, he said. "The African continent is a young continent," he said.
"Three-fourths of your country never knew colonialism," he said, addressing Ivorians and called on African youths to "build a new partnership of friendship with France." During his election campaign for presidency Macron had created a storm by calling France's colonization of Algeria a "crime against humanity". In a 2017 TV interview, he said French actions in Algeria, which achieved independence in 1962 after eight years of war, were "genuinely barbaric, and constitute a part of our past that we have to confront by apologizing".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Ivory Coast
- Abidjan
- French
- West Africa
- Algeria
- African
ALSO READ
No let-up in French strikes with fresh turmoil awaited
No let-up in French strikes as fresh turmoil hits weekend
Suspect swallows poison after verdict in French murder case
More French protests see roads blocked, trains disrupted and scuffles in Paris
French police detain 13 people ahead of strike against pension reform