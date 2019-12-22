South Korea: 1 killed, 32 injured in motel fire

One person was killed and 32 others suffered injuries in a motel fire in South Korea on Sunday. The fire was started at a five-story motel in Gwangju at around 5:30 am, Yonhap News reported.

In total 33 people were taken to nearby hospitals, out of them one was later pronounced dead. One individual, who is suspected of being involved in the fire incident is currently in police custody. As per initial information, the 38-year-old man was living on the third floor of the motel, when the fire broke out.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze. (ANI)

