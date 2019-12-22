REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

The spectre of new confrontation between Pyongyang and Washington hangs over meetings between China, Japan and South Korea this week, with growing risks North Korean actions could end an uneasy detente and upend recent diplomatic efforts.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES North Korea's Kim holds military meeting as tension rises under looming deadline

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials to discuss boosting the country’s military capability, state news agency reported on Sunday amid heightened concern the North may be about to return to confrontation with Washington. U.S.

BAYER-GLYPHOSATE-LAWSUIT U.S. government says verdict in Bayer's Roundup case should be reversed

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department said a federal appeals court should reverse a lower court verdict finding Bayer AG liable in the case of a California man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for his cancer. USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG

Democrat Bloomberg opens campaign offices in three battleground states WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. president, on Saturday opened campaign offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, three battleground states crucial in next year’s election.

BUSINESS GLOBAL-MARKETS-2019

The best year financial markets have ever had? LONDON (Reuters) - For all the angst about trade wars, geopolitics and a sputtering and overly indebted global economy, 2019 might just be the best year investors have ever had.

USA-TRUMP-TRADE Trump says trade deal with China to be signed 'very shortly'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States and China would “very shortly” sign their so-called Phase One trade pact. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-STUNTMAN Family of 'Walking Dead' stuntman awarded $8.6 million after fatal fall

The estate of a stuntman who died after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor on a set of the AMC horror series “The Walking Dead” has been awarded $8.6 million by a jury in Atlanta, his family’s lawyer said. NETFLIX-KLAUS

Netflix says 'Klaus' is a hit with nearly 30 million views worldwide LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s (NFLX.O) animated holiday movie “Klaus” has been watched in nearly 30 million households worldwide during its first month, landing among the streaming service’s most-watched original movies, according to data the company provided to Reuters.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP

NFL: Iced Brady warms to good New England offensive performance New England quarterback Tom Brady was sporting an icepack on his lower right forearm after the Patriots’ 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but said it was nothing to be concerned about.

FOOTBALL-NFL Patriots keep division win streak going with victory over Bills

The New England Patriots came from behind to beat the Buffalo Bills and win their 11th consecutive AFC East Division title after the Houston Texans clinched the AFC South crown in NFL games with playoff implications on Saturday. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY PREPS (PIX) (TV)

Eccentric "El Gordo" lottery enthusiasts dream of winning the jackpot Dozens of "El Gordo" Christmas lottery ticket holders dressed in eccentric costumes queue overnight outside Madrid's Royal Theatre where the draw takes place hoping for a slice slice of the over 200-year-old lottery, which pays out 400,000 euros for every 20 euros spent on a number. With a total of 2.38 billion euros in prize money, Spain's Christmas Lottery ranks as the world's richest lottery. Every year millions of Spaniards club together with friends and family to vie for a possible

22 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY BEGINS (TV)

The draw for Spain's Christmas lottery "El Gordo" starts The children of San Ildefonso school call out the winning numbers for prizes at Spain's Christmas lottery.

22 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY (PIX) (TV)

Draw for Spain's traditional Christmas lottery known as "El Gordo" The traditional Christmas lottery draw known as "El Gordo" ("The Fat One") is held in Madrid. With 2.38 billion euros in prize money, it ranks as the world's richest lottery. Every year millions of Spaniards club together with friends and family to vie for a possible slice of the over 200-year-old lottery, which pays out 400,000 euros for every 20 euros spent on a number.

22 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/BOEING-RETURN (PIX) (TV) Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returns back to Earth

Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule Starliner returns to Earth after failing to reach the orbit of the International Space Station after launch on Friday. 22 Dec 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CROATIA-ELECTION/RESULT (TV)

Result and reactions after first round of Croatia's presidential election Result and reactions after first round of Croatia's presidential election, with the election going to a second round in the new year if no candidate wins outright. Incumbent president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic is running for a second term, challenged by former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic and independent Miroslav Skoro.

22 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

