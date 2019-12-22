Left Menu
Toll rises to 8 as severe storms hit Portugal, Spain, France

The death toll from two powerful storms that hit southern Europe earlier this week has grown to eight, local media reported.

Toll rises to 8 as severe storms hit Portugal, Spain, France
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], Dec 22 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll from two powerful storms that hit southern Europe earlier this week has grown to eight, local media reported. The storms have been dubbed as 'Elsa' and 'Fabien'.

The storms battered southern Europe in quick succession on Friday and Saturday, causing widespread flooding and damage. Previous reports indicated that three people died as a result of the storm that brought high winds and torrential rain to the region. According to reports, the weakened Storm Elsa moved over Britain after flooding rivers, bringing down power lines and disrupting rail and air travel across the region.

Meanwhile, it was replaced by the other storm that has already triggered high winds of 170 kilometers per hour (105 miles per hour) in northwestern Spain. As a result, 13 flights have been canceled. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

