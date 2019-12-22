Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon forest regrowth happening much slower than thought: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 14:31 IST
Amazon forest regrowth happening much slower than thought: Study

The regrowth of Amazonian forests following deforestation may happen at a much slower rate than previously thought, according to a new study. The research, published in the journal Ecology, monitored forest regrowth over two decades and shows that climate change, and the wider loss of forests, could be hampering regrowth in the Amazon.

Based on the findings, the researchers, including those from Lancaster University in the UK, predict there could be significant impacts for climate change predictions. They reasoned this could be because the ability of secondary forests to soak up carbon from the atmosphere may have been over-estimated.

Forests regrowing after clear-felling - commonly called secondary forests - have been thought an important tool in combatting human-caused climate change, since they take up large amounts of carbon from the atmosphere. However, the current study revealed that even after 60 years of regrowth, the studied secondary forests held only 40 percent of the carbon compared to forests that had not been disturbed by humans.

According to the researchers, continuation of current trends may push the recovery time of forests by well over a century, meaning their ability to help fight climate change may have been vastly overestimated. Additionally, the scientists said, secondary forests take less carbon from the atmosphere during droughts, while climate change continues to increase the number of drought-years in the Amazon.

"The region we studied in the Amazon has seen an increase in temperature of 0.1 degree Celsius per decade, and tree growth was lower during periods of drought. With predictions of more drought in the future, we must be cautious about the ability of secondary forests to mitigate climate change. Our results underline the need for international agreements that minimize the impacts of climate change," said Fernando Elias, study co-author from the Federal University of Para in Brazil. Secondary forests, the researchers said, can also provide important habitat for threatened species.

However, the current study indicated that the biodiversity levels in the secondary forests were only 56 percent of those seen local undisturbed forests, with no increase in species diversity during the 20 years of monitoring. "Our study shows that in heavily deforested areas, forest recovery needs additional support and investment to overcome the lack of seed sources and seed-dispersing animals. This is different from other areas we have studied where historic deforestation is much lower and secondary forests recover much faster without any human intervention," said study co-author Joice Ferreira from the Federal University of Para.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Hindu refugees from Pak honour BJP's Nadda at pro-CAA function

Several Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Madhya Pradesh hailed the Narendra Modi government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act at a thanksgiving function held in Indore on Sunday. They also felicitated BJP working president ...

Modi, Shah 'destroyed' future of country's youth; 'hiding behind hate' to escape anger: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have destroyed the future of the countrys youth and are hiding behind hate to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy. Ga...

Police thank people in Northeast Delhi for helping maintain peace

The Delhi Police on Sunday carried out flag march in the Northeast part of the city, with officials saying that they thanked the locals for their support in maintaining peace and law and order in the district. Deputy Commissioner of Police ...

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh's remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh.

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singhs remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019