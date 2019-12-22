Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-At least 25,000 people fled Syria's Idlib for Turkey over two days -media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 15:23 IST
UPDATE 1-At least 25,000 people fled Syria's Idlib for Turkey over two days -media
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

At least 25,000 civilians have fled Syria's northwestern region of Idlib and headed towards Turkey over the past two days, Turkish state media said on Sunday, as Syrian and Russian forces intensified their bombardment of the region.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population in the world, and fears another wave from the Idlib region, where up to 3 million Syrians live in the last significant insurgent-held swathe of territory. Ankara has repeatedly asked its allies to support it in hosting refugees. Hundreds of people have been killed this year in attacks on residential areas of Idlib, according to U.N. agencies. While a Syrian and Russian military campaign launched late in April had subsided in August under a fragile ceasefire, rescue teams said airstrikes killed six people in Maarat al Numan and 11 more in villages in the area on Friday.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to recapture Idlib, pushing more people towards Turkey. On Thursday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said 50,000 people were fleeing from Idlib towards Syria's border with Turkey. Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday that since Erdogan gave his figure, another 25,000 had fled Idlib and come to areas near the Turkish border.

Anadolu said around 205,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the Idlib region since early November due to the Russian and Syrian attacks. It said the fleeing civilians had gone towards areas in Syria that Turkey seized in its previous military operations, or to other parts of Idlib. Turkey has carried out three cross-border offensives into northern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, which it views as a terrorist group. Ankara has seized swathes of land across its border with the operations, and aims to resettle the Syrian refugees it hosts in those areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Reports of cops entering hospitals during anti-CAA stir disturbing, declare them safe zones: IMA

Terming as disturbing reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Medical Association IMA said such actions are unacceptable and demanded that hosp...

AMU VC justifies University decision to institute internal inquiry

The Vice Chancellor of AMU on Sunday said the universitys decision to set up a one-man judicial panel, to inquire into the violence that rocked the campus early this week, was necessary for inculcating a sense of courtroom transparency in a...

Pragya Thakur was on wheelchair, refused to move to non-emergency row causing delay: SpiceJet

SpiceJet on Sunday clarified that BJP MP Pragya Thakur was asked by the crew on Delhi-Bhopal flight to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was on a wheelchair but she refused, causing the flight to delay. While some restless passengers ...

CAA not against any community or religion: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Citizenship Amendment Act is not against any community or religion and alleged that some political parties are spreading falsehood about the new law to create unrest in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019