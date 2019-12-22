US: 13 people shot at residence in Chicago

At least 13 people were shot at a residence in Chicago's South May Street early on Sunday, police said. The shooting took place at the house located on the 5700 block of the street.

The Chicago Police Department said in an alert that the shooting occurred at around 12:35 am (local time) possibly during a house party. "Conditions, ages and genders are unknown at this time," the department said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

