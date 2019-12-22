Four foreign nationals held with Rs 18-crore cocaine in Nepal

Four foreigners were arrested with a huge consignment of cocaine at the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Sunday. The special anti-drug unit of Nepal Police arrested two Belarus nationals and two Bolivians for trafficking cocaine amounting to Nepali Rs 18 crore (USD 1.58 million).

The drug was hidden in a jacket inside a suitcase disguised as a false button, according to the police. The accused had brought the drugs to Kathmandu from Bolivia via New Delhi and they were planning to send the parcel to Hong Kong.

The arrest on Sunday follows the arrest of a Bolivian woman with 3 kg of cocaine on Tuesday last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.