Pak foreign ministry appoints Aisha Farooqui as new spokesperson
Pakistan's foreign ministry on Sunday appointed Aisha Farooqui as its new spokesperson. Though there was no official announcement so far media reports stated that she has replaced Muhammad Faisal, who was last week appointed as Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany.
Farooqui is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994. She has served in Pakistan's Missions in the US, the UK, Egypt and Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Aisha Farooqui
- Pakistan
- Muhammad Faisal
- Egypt
- Foreign Service of Pakistan
ALSO READ
Granting citizenship on basis of religion will reduce India to 'Hindutva version of Pakistan': Cong leader Shashi Tharoor.
Pakistan believes in effective, result-oriented regional cooperation: PM Imran
US veterans join Indian-Americans in protest against Pakistan in Washington DC
Sri Lanka team arrives in Pakistan, given status of State Guests
Sri Lanka's Lakmal to miss Pakistan tour after contracting dengue