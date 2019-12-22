Pak foreign ministry appoints Aisha Farooqui as new spokesperson

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Sunday appointed Aisha Farooqui as its new spokesperson. Though there was no official announcement so far media reports stated that she has replaced Muhammad Faisal, who was last week appointed as Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany.

Farooqui is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994. She has served in Pakistan's Missions in the US, the UK, Egypt and Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

