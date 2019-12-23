REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS

Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally HONG KONG - Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds in the heart of the city's financial district on Sunday after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.

ICC-PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL Netanyahu accuses ICC of anti-Semitism in pursuit of war crimes probe

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the International Criminal Court of anti-Semitism on Sunday over its chief prosecutor's plan to pursue a war crimes probe in the Palestinian Territories. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

WASHINGTON - The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. CHICAGO-SHOOTING

Party to honor Chicago shooting victim ends with 13 wounded: police Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting at a party on Chicago's south side intended to honor the victim of an earlier shooting, police said, adding that they have taken into custody two people they consider of interest to the investigation.

BUSINESS SPACE-EXPLORATION-BOEING

'Bull's-eye' landing caps Boeing's faulty astronaut capsule test mission WASHINGTON - Boeing Co's Starliner astronaut spacecraft made a "bull's-eye" landing in the New Mexico desert on Sunday, a successful ending to a crewless test mission that two days earlier failed to reach the orbit needed to dock with the International Space Station.

TESCO-CHINA-LABOUR Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report

LONDON - British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labor. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR-WARS Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy

LOS ANGELES - "Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" blasted into theaters with $374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday. FILM-CATS-REVIEWS

'Cats' star Derulo says 'reviews don't matter' after critics claw musical film LONDON - "Cats" star Jason Derulo has hit back at critics who have slammed the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, calling the movie "an incredible, brave piece of art".

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-COIN-TOSS

NFL could try to simplify coin toss: report The NFL's competition committee is expected to discuss how to simplify what players need to say following the coin toss, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Bucks blast Knicks, tie franchise-best start

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed to match the best 30-game start in team history with a 123-102 victory over the host New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/OLIVE-BETHLEHEM (PIX) (TV)

The Christmas journey of Palestinian olive trees - from green hill to Manger Square We follow the journey of olive trees from orchards in the West Bank to workshops in Bethlehem, where they are carved into Christmas Nativity scenes and the wooden figurines within them - Jesus, his parents, angels, wise men and shepherds.

23 Dec CHRISTMAS-SEASON/THAILAND-ELEPHANTS (PIX) (TV)

Elephants give out Christmas gifts to students in Thai school A troupe of five elephants donned Santa hats and costumes visit students in a school in Thailand's historical city of Ayutthaya to spread love and joy ahead of Christmas.

23 Dec 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-ECONOMY/RISK Mexico seen at least risky level since 2014, even as economy sputters

Low inflation, tight public spending and refinancing of vast debt held by loss-making state oil giant Pemex have helped put a shine on Mexico's so-called risk profile, which improved to its "safest" level in five years this month. 23 Dec

BOEING-737MAX/LAWYERS (PIX) INSIGHT-After Ethiopia crash, victims' relatives say they were hounded by U.S. law firms

Days after the March 10 crash of a Kenya-bound Boeing 737 MAX jet operated by Ethiopian Airlines that killed everyone on board, strangers began calling or visiting bereaved families, saying they represented U.S. law firms. 23 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CHINA-HEALTH/FERTILITY (PIX)

Unmarried Chinese woman fights for right to freeze her eggs Teresa Xu is bringing the first case of its kind in China to fight for her right to freeze her eggs as a single woman. Chinese law requires a woman to be married to undergo any kind of fertility treatment.

23 Dec FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS-REFINERIES

France's CGT union workers to hold votes on refinery shutdowns in pensions protest Oil workers of France's hardline CGT trade union will hold general assembly meetings at several French refineries on Monday to decide whether to halt production as part of an ongoing nationwide protest over the government's planned pension reform. Shutdown procedures have started on Sunday at PetroIneos' 210,000 barrels-per-day Lavera oil refinery in southern France after CGT union workers voted to stop production

23 Dec BOSNIA-GOVERNMENT/

Bosnia to form new national government after delay of more than a year Bosnia's lawmakers expected to approve a new national government proposed by newly-chosen Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb economist, more than a year after general election. The formation of the government is expected to unlock reforms and EU and IMF funds that have been blocked.

23 Dec TURKEY-POLITICS/IMAMOGLU

Istanbul mayor Imamoglu holds news conference six months after taking office Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu holds a news conference to mark his first six months in office after winning a municipal election which put an end to the 25 years in power in the city of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party and its Islamist predecessors.

23 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/SURVIVORS (TV) Defend or leave: People return to their home in Australian country town of Bargo after fire devastation

Defend or leave: People return to their homes after fire devastation, as those who stayed to fight with a humble garden hoses tell their stories 23 Dec

