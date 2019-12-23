Taliban claim responsibility for killing U.S. force member-spokesman

The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for killing a U.S. service member during clashes with U.S. and Afghan government forces in the northern province of Kunduz, a Taliban spokesman said.

The U.S. military said earlier a service member was killed in action on Monday

The U.S. military gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed.

