Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC orders Ugandan govt to comply with arrest warrants for Omar al-Bashir

ICC orders Ugandan govt to comply with arrest warrants for Omar al-Bashir
The application to court was filed by the Uganda Victims Foundation accusing the government of failing to arrest Omar al-Bashir. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The government of Uganda has received the order from the country's International Crimes Division of the High Court to comply with the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants in respect of former President of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir.

The application to court was filed by the Uganda Victims Foundation accusing the government of failing to arrest Omar al-Bashir. Justice Henry Peter Adonyo the head, International Crimes Division ruled Uganda failed its international obligations when it hosted Bashir despite international court warrant for crimes against humanity, war crimes, extermination and others.

According to the court, Ugandan government violated of its obligations as a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) when it failed to arrest Bashir during his 2016 and 2017 visits to the country at the invitation of President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

"For avoidance of any doubt, this court hereby issues its own warrant of arrest against Mr Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir whenever he sets foot within the territory of or under the control of the Republic of Uganda," ruled Justice Adonyo, APA News noted. The Court has condemned the Ugandan Government, for failing the international community in its fight against impunity by refusing to effect the arrest Bashir.

The former President of Sudan was ousted in April is currently serving a two years' jail sentence in a Sudan correctional centre for corruption in the first of several cases against him.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

54 new Humvees arrive in Djibouti City as part of partnership with US

A shipment of 54 new Humvees arrived in port at Djibouti City, Djibouti this week, as part of a 31 million train-and-equip partnership between the U.S. government and the Djiboutian military. The military vehicles will be delivered to the A...

Situation at LoC under control: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the situation at the Line of Control LoC is completely under control and security forces are effectively thwarting infiltration bids by Pakistan.There are att...

SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"

After days of protests across Iran last month, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared impatient. Gathering his top security and government officials together, he issued an order Do whatever it takes to stop them. That order, confirm...

AfDB approves $21.7mn to Sudanese govt to work more on solar-powered irrigation pumps

The board of directors of the African Development Bank recently approved a grant of USD 21.783 million to the government of Sudan to accelerate the adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in the countrys West Kordofan and North Kordofan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019