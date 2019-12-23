ICC orders Ugandan govt to comply with arrest warrants for Omar al-Bashir

The government of Uganda has received the order from the country's International Crimes Division of the High Court to comply with the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants in respect of former President of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir.

The application to court was filed by the Uganda Victims Foundation accusing the government of failing to arrest Omar al-Bashir. Justice Henry Peter Adonyo the head, International Crimes Division ruled Uganda failed its international obligations when it hosted Bashir despite international court warrant for crimes against humanity, war crimes, extermination and others.

According to the court, Ugandan government violated of its obligations as a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) when it failed to arrest Bashir during his 2016 and 2017 visits to the country at the invitation of President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

"For avoidance of any doubt, this court hereby issues its own warrant of arrest against Mr Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir whenever he sets foot within the territory of or under the control of the Republic of Uganda," ruled Justice Adonyo, APA News noted. The Court has condemned the Ugandan Government, for failing the international community in its fight against impunity by refusing to effect the arrest Bashir.

The former President of Sudan was ousted in April is currently serving a two years' jail sentence in a Sudan correctional centre for corruption in the first of several cases against him.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.