Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK doubles fast-track visas for international scientists

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 19:06 IST
UK doubles fast-track visas for international scientists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The UK government on Monday announced to double fast-track visas for scientists from around the world, including India. UK home secretary Priti Patel said the number of eligible fellowships that can offer an accelerated endorsement for visas for scientists wanting to conduct research in the UK will double from 62 to over 120.

Britain's senior-most Indian-origin minister said the plan builds on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's outline for a wider pool of world-leading scientists and researchers to be able to benefit from a fast-track process to obtain entry into the UK. "The UK is already a world leader in science, with some of the most exciting and innovative research being undertaken here in this country. We want to make sure the UK continues to be at the forefront of innovation, so we need an immigration system that attracts the sharpest minds from around the globe," said Patel.

"As part of this ambitious plan, we are taking decisive action to boost the number of top scientists and elite researchers who can benefit from fast-tracked entry into the UK," she said. In line with the current process, qualified scientists who receive such fellowships will only need to provide a letter from the relevant funding organization, which will see them fast-tracked to the UK Home Office visa application stage where immigration checks will be carried out. The UK government says this will ensure that world-leading scientists can come to the country as soon as possible to begin their innovative work.

"We want the UK to be a global science superpower, and continuing to attract the world's top scientists and researchers to join us in the race to solve the great challenges of the future – from clean energy and advanced storage to solving antibiotic resistance – is an important part of realizing that ambition," said UK business secretary Andrea Leadsom. Organizations joining an expanded list include world-renowned research fellowships such as Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, Human Frontier Science, European Research Council, and the European Molecular Biology Organisation.

A number of additional awards from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and its research councils will also be added, allowing the UK to attract a wide range of elite researchers and specialists, the government said. The revised list of fellowships will be added to the existing Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) visa route, which is the beginning of a wider package of measures to welcome the brightest and best researchers to the UK, it added. As announced in August, the department also confirmed bringing forward the plans to abolish the cap on the numbers under the Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route and an accelerated path to settlement for those who arrive under the exceptional talent scheme. The new changes are set to be implemented in the early New Year.

Britain is set to leave the European Union (EU) on January 31, 2020, and experts have previously called for a progressive new post-Brexit system that remains open to worldwide talent. Earlier this year, Indian-origin Nobel Prize-winning scientist Venki Ramakrishnan had flagged Royal Society analysis, which found that UK science missed out on around EURO 0.5 billion a year because of the "uncertainty around Brexit". "We need to fully associate to European research programs and we need an immigration system that makes global talent at all levels feel welcome in coming to the UK," said Professor Venki Ramakrishnan, President of the Royal Society, in the wake of Boris Johnson's landslide election win earlier this month.

"The Prime Minister promised 'colossal' investment in science, which backs up his campaign commitment to doubling public investment in science by 2024-25. This is a welcome commitment, which is central to addressing the pressing health, environmental, and economic issues that the PM has prioritized. It will also help us to build on our many strengths in UK science and innovation," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of U.S. pressure

Iran unveiled a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday - a move that did not breach international restrictions on its nuclear work but showed it is developing the sector in the face of U.S. pressure.Iranian state me...

Haryana Police nabs most-wanted criminal

In a major success, Haryana Police on Monday arrested a most-wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from Bhiwani district. Giving this information here today, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that the arrested p...

UPDATE 1-China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.The Sunday Times said a young girl had found a note...

Lanka's main Tamil party may support Opposition UNF to form govt post-elections

Sri Lankas Tamil National Alliance on Monday said that the party may support the Opposition coalition of the United National Front UNF to form a government if it falls short of the required 113 seats after the Parliamentary elections. We ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019