Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian envoy says terms agreed for new prisoner swap with Ukraine - RIA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 20:07 IST
Russian envoy says terms agreed for new prisoner swap with Ukraine - RIA
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An international working group on the conflict in eastern Ukraine has agreed on terms for a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's envoy to the group, was cited by the RIA news agency as saying on Monday.

Russia and Ukraine last swapped prisoners in September in a carefully negotiated rapprochement that was praised in the West and appeared to herald a slight thawing in ties after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nord Stream 2 says 160 km left to lay of gas pipeline to Europe

The consortium behind Nord Stream 2 said on Monday that about 160 km 100 miles of gas pipeline still needed to be laid, after a major contractor suspended work last week due to U.S. sanctions. U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill on Fr...

Researchers make chameleon-inspired colour changing smart skin

Some creatures, such as chameleons and neon tetra fish can alter their colours to camouflage themselves, attract a mate or intimidate predators. Scientists have tried to replicate these abilities to make artificial smart skins, but so far t...

Ukraine, rebels agree on prisoner exchange before year's end

Moscow, Dec 23 AP Russias envoy at talks between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists said Monday that they agreed on conditions for a prisoner exchange following a deal reached by the two nations presidents. Boris Gryzlov, who represents ...

Non-contact warfare will help in gaining advantage over adversary in future: Army chief

Asserting that the Army must lead in embracing technology, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said non-contact warfare will help in gaining advantage over the adversary in future. Addressing a defence seminar here, he said necessity w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019