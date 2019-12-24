BMW says being investigated by U.S. SEC

German automaker BMW AG said on Monday it was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following a report of a probe related to the company's sales practices. "We can confirm that we've been contacted by the SEC and are cooperating fully with the investigation," a BMW spokesman said but declined to comment further.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported, citing a source, that the SEC was probing BMW's sales practices. (https://on.wsj.com/35RCLyZ) The SEC declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

