At least 24 dead in Indonesia bus plunge
At least two dozen people died and 13 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, police said.
The bus carrying dozens of passengers careered into a 150-meter (500-foot) ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight (1600 GMT) on Monday and ended up in a river, local police spokesman Dolly Gumara told AFP Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
