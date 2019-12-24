Left Menu
FTSE drops after best run since May 2017

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 14:01 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 14:00 IST
London's main index drifted lower in thin holiday trading on Tuesday after nine straight sessions of gains, weighed down by exporter stocks, while the midcaps were largely flat amid a lack of major drivers. The FTSE 100 inched 0.2% lower in early deals as the sterling steadied, leading more internationally-exposed firms such as BAT lower. The bourse still hovered around a near five-month high hit in the previous session.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 is on course to rise for the fourth straight month in the aftermath of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory. NMC Health, which rallied almost 37% on Monday after saying it would launch an independent review of its books, declined nearly 10%. Its shares have been battered since short-selling firm Muddy Waters questioned its financials last week.

UK markets will shut early on Tuesday and remain closed for Christmas and Boxing Day on Wednesday and Thursday.

