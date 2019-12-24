Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, leaves hospital
Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday where he had been receiving treatment since Friday.
A Reuters photographer said Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked out of the King Edward VII Hospital and got into a car before being driven away.
Philip had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Philip
- Britain
- London
- King Edward VII Hospital
- Buckingham Palace
ALSO READ
Duterte to end martial law in Philippine south after 2 years
Philippines to end martial law in restive south
Turkey, Britain agreed to speed up fighter jet project - Turkish minister
UPDATE 2-Wetherspoon plans new pubs around Britain, creating 10,000 jobs
FACTBOX-What's at stake for Britain's economy in election?