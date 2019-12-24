3 Indians among 4 killed in road accident in Sri Lanka
Three Indians were among four people killed in a van-container truck collision in Sri Lanka's southern Kurundugahahetekma area, according to a media report. The victims were traveling in the van which crashed into a container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway (E-01) on Monday night, the Colombo Page reported, citing police.
The deceased Indians belong to the same family - a 44-year-old woman, her 18-year-old son and another relative. Their names were not revealed. The woman's husband and 10-year-old daughter were injured and were shifted to Karapitiya Hospital.
The driver of the van also died in the accident. He was identified as a 52-year-old man from west Sri Lankan town of Wadduwa.
