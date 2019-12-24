Union Cabinet approves agreement between Saudi Arabia, India on security cooperation
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and India on security cooperation between the two countries.
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and India on security cooperation between the two countries. The agreement was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The agreement was signed on October 29 during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia. It aims at improving the effectiveness of both countries in the prevention and suppression of crimes including crime relating to terrorism and its financing and organized crime and to establish a framework for enhancing cooperation between the officials of intelligence and law-enforcement agencies of the two countries, in line with national and international obligations. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Union Cabinet
- Saudi Arabia
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
OCI card holders facing problem while travelling to India, Ambassador told
US veterans join Indian-Americans in protest against Pakistan in Washington DC
Winning series is the only goal: Hayden Walsh after levelling series against India
DLF Mall of India Announces Food for Every Mood Festival in Association With Delhi Secret Supper Club
M P Lodha India's richest real estate entrepreneur with wealth of Rs 32,000 cr: Report