Union Cabinet approves agreement between Saudi Arabia, India on security cooperation

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and India on security cooperation between the two countries. The agreement was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The agreement was signed on October 29 during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia. It aims at improving the effectiveness of both countries in the prevention and suppression of crimes including crime relating to terrorism and its financing and organized crime and to establish a framework for enhancing cooperation between the officials of intelligence and law-enforcement agencies of the two countries, in line with national and international obligations. (ANI)

