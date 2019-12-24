China calls on U.S. to take "immediate action" on North Korea accords
China urged the United States on Tuesday to take "immediate action" to implement agreements reached with North Korea during last year's summit in Singapore.
"China calls on US to take concrete steps asap to deliver what has been agreed in Singapore. We encourage DPRK & US to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime & realizing complete denuclearization on the Peninsula," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the People's Daily in comments relayed on Twitter by the foreign ministry.
North Korea warned Washington earlier this month of a possible "Christmas gift" after its leader Kim Jong Un gave the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country's nuclear arsenal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- United States
- China
- Wang Yi
- Singapore
- Kim Jong Un
- People's Daily
- Washington
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-China's SenseTime expects $750 mln 2019 revenue despite U.S. ban -sources
FOREX-Strong U.S. jobs data supports dollar as market looks to U.S.-China trade deal
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks pulled higher by Wall St jobs rally but China caution prevails
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by Wall St rally, but China worry caps gains
Governor of China's Xinjiang says U.S. bill violates international law