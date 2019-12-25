Left Menu
People News Roundup: Psychedelic drug pioneer, dies at 88; Queen Elizabeth's husband, leaves hospital in time for Christmas and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Ram Dass, psychedelic drug pioneer, dies at home aged 88

Ram Dass, who in the 1960s joined Timothy Leary in promoting psychedelic drugs as the path to inner enlightenment before undergoing a spiritual rebirth he spelled out in the influential book "Be Here Now," died at home on Sunday. He was 88 years old. "With tender hearts we share that Ram Dass (born Richard Alpert) died peacefully at home in Maui on December 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones," according to his official Instagram account.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations. Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, had been receiving treatment at the King Edward VII Hospital since Friday.

UK Queen stresses reconciliation after bruising Brexit year

Queen Elizabeth will stress the value of harmony and reconciliation in her Christmas message this year, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, after a year in which the tortuous Brexit process aggravated deep divisions in Britain. The palace released two short extracts from the 93-year-old monarch's televised Christmas Day message, one of the 75th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings, the other on the life of Jesus and the importance of reconciliation.

Home shopping network QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88

Joseph Segel, the founder of home shopping television channel QVC, died on Saturday at the age of 88, the company's parent said on Sunday. Qurate Retail Group called Segel the "quintessential entrepreneur" in a statement announcing his death. Actor Danny Aiello of 'Do the Right Thing' dead at age 86

Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor remembered for his roles in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," Woody Allen's "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and dozens of other movies, died at age 86, his publicist and agent said on Friday. Aiello, who earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his supporting role as Sal the pizza guy in Lee's 1989 movie, died on Thursday night after a brief illness, publicist Tracey Miller said in an email.

