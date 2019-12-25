Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Indonesian housewife tackles homelessness for 250 feral cats

On the outskirts of suburban Jakarta, housewife Dita Agusta lives with more than 250 cats she has taken in off the streets, creating a shelter for the animals she hopes will one day be adopted. "It is hard to see abandoned cats on the streets," Agusta, 45, told Reuters. She had wanted to rescue cats since she was a child and saw stray cats running wild around her neighborhood. Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas'

A man with a white beard was being held on $10,000 bond for allegedly robbing a Colorado bank and throwing the stolen cash into the air while shouting, “Merry Christmas” to passersby, police and local media reported on Tuesday. David Wayne Oliver, 65, was arrested at a nearby Starbucks coffee shop after he held up the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, according to a police report.

